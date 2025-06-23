  • Menu
Almost 9! Bumrah’s Magic Spell Ruined by No-Ball and Dropped Catches

x

Highlights

Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in the first Test vs England. A no-ball and 3 dropped catches stopped him from taking 9. Sachin Tendulkar praised him.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul against England in the first Test match. However, he could have taken nine wickets if not for a no-ball and three dropped catches.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Bumrah’s performance and said that these small mistakes stopped him from taking more wickets. He congratulated Bumrah and said he truly deserved more.

Bumrah’s pace and swing troubled the England batters, and he helped India gain control of the match. Fans and former cricketers are calling it one of his best spells in recent Test matches.

