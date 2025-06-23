Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Almost 9! Bumrah’s Magic Spell Ruined by No-Ball and Dropped Catches
Highlights
Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in the first Test vs England. A no-ball and 3 dropped catches stopped him from taking 9. Sachin Tendulkar praised him.
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul against England in the first Test match. However, he could have taken nine wickets if not for a no-ball and three dropped catches.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Bumrah’s performance and said that these small mistakes stopped him from taking more wickets. He congratulated Bumrah and said he truly deserved more.
Bumrah’s pace and swing troubled the England batters, and he helped India gain control of the match. Fans and former cricketers are calling it one of his best spells in recent Test matches.
Next Story