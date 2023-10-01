Aman Raj bags second title of season with hard-fought win

Hyderabad : Patna’s Aman Raj saw it through with a hard-fought final round of two-under 68 to pick up his second title of the season as he totaled 18-under 262 at the Rs. 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters 2023 organised by Bollineni Panache & Telangana Tourism at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA).

Aman (66-65-63-68), the overnight leader by one shot, took home the winning cheque worth Rs. 15,00,000, to consolidate himself in second position on the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings.

Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (63-67-68-65) returned a 65 on Saturday to finish runner-up at 17-under 263.

Aman Raj began the day with a birdie on the first but then had a topsy-turvy front-nine as he sank another birdie and at the same time dropped two bogeys, one a result of landing his tee shot out of bounds on the eighth. Aman then managed to get his focus back on the back-nine with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 14th, thus re-emerging as the top contender.