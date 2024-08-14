Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm to race in 100m event ahead of Zurich Diamond League

Paris Olympics medalists in men’s pole vault Armand Duplantis and 400m hurdles Karsten Warholm will compete in an exhibition 100m race on September 4, ahead of the Zurich Diamond League.

The race is a part of an ‘embedded 90-minute supporting program of sport, lifestyle and show’.



The idea of a 100m dash was put forth by Duplantis during a press conference ahead of the Zurich Diamond League in 2023 and Warholm agreed to the friendly 100m sprint race.



The race will be one to watch out for as both the athletes have good 100m run timing. While Duplantis’ personal best is 10.57s, Warholm’s best time is 10.49s. Duplantis achieved his best time in 2018, when he was in high school while Warholm clocked his best one year before Duplantis did.



The race is expected to have many sponsors on board too.



Both Duplantis of Sweden and Warholm of Norway broke world records at the Paris Olympics 2024. The pole vaulter vaulted 6.25m, breaking the world record for a staggering ninth time. He bettered his previous best, also a world record by 0.01m (6.24m was the world record).



Meanwhile, Warholm clocked 47.06s in the men’s 100m hurdles event, winning the silver medal. Rai Benjamin won the gold medal when he finished the race in 46.46s.



Warholm broke the world record at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he clocked 45.94s in the 400m hurdles event.

