Arsenal, Barca reach Champions League QF

London/Madrid: Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 on penalties n the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie to reach the quarter-finals for the first time

since 2010. It was the first penalty shoot-out in the competition since the 2016 final – with David Raya the hero as the Gunners prevailed 4-2 on spot kicks to end a 14-year wait to feature in the quarterfinals.

Arsenal cancelled out Porto’s 1-0 first-leg advantage on 40 minutes when Leandro Trossard found the net, and after the break the Gunners thought they had gone in front but Martin Odegaard had a goal controversially disallowed for a foul in the build-up. Extra-time couldn’t separate the sides and as the tie went to penalties.

In Madrid, FC Barcelona won a thrilling Champions League tie 3-1 at home to Napoli to assure their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Two goals in first half put Barca on their way, but Napoli fought back and it wasn't until the 83rd minute that Robert Lewandowski assured their qualification. The first 45 minutes saw some breathless football as the game swung from end to end, with goals and missed chances at both ends, reports Xinhua.