Ashes 2025-26: Perth to host first Ashes Test in 2025, Gabba to host day-night Test

Hyderabad: The 2025-26 men’s Ashes series will commence on November 21, 2025, with the first Test match scheduled to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

This will be the first time an Ashes Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth with all previous 13 Test matches being held at the old WACA ground, known for its fiery pace and bounce.



This will also be the first time the Ashes series starts at Perth, away from the tradition of playing the first Test at The Gabba, in Brisbane. The India vs Australia 2024 series is also scheduled to start at the Optus Stadium in Perth in November 2024.



The Gabba, in Brisbane, will host the second Test from December 4, 2025. The Gabba Test will also have a first – a day-night Test match played with the pink ball.



The Australian summer will usually have the Adelaide Oval host the pink ball match and it has now been decided to move the day-night fixture from Adelaide to Brisbane.



The third Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17, 2025.



The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne will host the traditional Boxing Day Test match from December 26 onwards while the New Year Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4, 2026.



Apart from the men’s Ashes, Australia will also host the women’s Ashes in January and February 2025. The women’s Ashes – a multi-format series – will be determined by a points system after Australia and England play three one-day internationals, three T20 internationals and a one Test match.



England, under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, will be gunning to win the Ashes after Australia retained the Ashes in England last year in a series that ended in a 2-2 draw.



The last time England won the Ashes in Australia was in 2011 when Andrew Strauss led England to a 3-1 win.



Stoles, as a player, won the Ashes only once in his career, in England, in 2015.



The Ashes 2025-26 schedule:



First Test: Optus Stadium, Perth from November 21 to 25

Second Test: The Gabba, Brisbane from December 4 to 8

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 17 to 21

Fourth Test: MCG, Melbourne, from December 26 to 30

Fifth Test: SCG, Sydney from January 4 to 8.