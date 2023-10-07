  • Menu
Asian Games: Satwik-Chirag win first-ever gold for India in badminton

Hangzhou: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Saturday, won the first gold medal for India in badminton at the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

The Indian pair also became the first Indian men's doubles pair to win a gold medal when they defeated the Republic of Korea pair Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in straight games, 21-18, 21-16 to herald a new era for Indian badminton.

