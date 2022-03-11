Asian Youth & Junior Boxing: Krrish, Ravi enter finals with contrasting wins

New Delhi: Indian boxers Krrish Pal and Ravi Saini remained on course for gold as they advanced to the finals in the junior boys' section with contrasting victories at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

While Krrish dominated Thailand's Kangpi Bokhunthod in the 46kg semi-finals, winning comfortably by unanimous decision; Ravi Saini (48kg) had to work hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Bexultan Boranbek.

Krrish started the match aggressively, from the start and fired continuous punches that forced his opponent straight away on the backfoot. The Thailand boxer tried to recover in the second round with some counter-attacking punches but was unsuccessful to get the momentum back in his favour. Krrish, the taller among the two pugilists, used his height and long reach well and emerged winners.

In the other match, up against a skilled opponent from Kazakhstan, Ravi looked cautious in his approach as both the boxers played the waiting game in the action-less opening round. But things looked completely different in the next three-minute period which saw an intense battle with the exchange of some heavy blows between the two boxers.

Ravi, however, held his nerve better in a crucial final round and managed to tilt the result in his favour by a split verdict in a close-fought semi-final encounter.

In the finals, Krrish will take on Tajikistan's Anushervon Fazylov while Ravi will meet Ilkhomjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan.

Later on Thursday night, seven more Indian junior boxers, including Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg), will be in action in the boys' semi-finals.

India's junior boxers have secured 21 medals, 12 in girls and nine in boys categories, at the prestigious continental event in which both the age groups of men and women - youth and junior - are contesting together. Among girls, 11 have progressed into the finals.

In the youth women's semi-final matches, played late on Wednesday night, Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Muskan (75kg) recorded wins while four others -- Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg) -- exited with bronze medals after defeats.

Seven women will fight for gold in the youth category.

The tournament has been witnessing strong competitions with 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the fray.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.