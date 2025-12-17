Asian Youth Para Games: Indian shuttlers win 8 gold

Indian youngsters delivered a remarkable performance at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, winning 8 gold medals in the Para badminton events. The Indian team proved to be a formidable force, securing an impressive 17 medals – 8 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze.

At the core of India’s success was Jatin Azad, whose composed and confident performances defined the team’s spirit. Azad achieved double gold in the SU5 category; first capturing the men’s singles title before returning to the court with Shivam Yadav to win gold in men’s doubles. Their partnership, founded on trust and communication, remained strong under the pressure of finals day.

Speaking after his victories, Azad looked beyond Dubai with quiet determination, as he said, “I want to play in all championships, gain more experience and exposure. With more exposure, I will achieve more— and I know I will be selected for the LA28 Paralympics,” he said.

India’s successful streak was also driven by mental toughness. Harshit Choudhary, another gold medallist, emphasised the mindset that helped the team navigate the most challenging moments of the