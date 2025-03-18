Athletes worldwide are on notice: Paralympics gold medallist Heinrich Popow on India’s rise in para sports

New Delhi: Two-time Paralympics gold medallist Heinrich Popow believes that para-athletes from all over the world are realising the potential in India after the contingent bettered their best-ever medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics.

In addition to the impressive outings at the Para Games, India brought the curtains down on a remarkable campaign in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 earlier this month finishing at the top of the medals table with a stunning total of 134 medals, including 45 gold, 40 silver, and 49 bronze.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the German who won the gold medals in the Men's 100 m T42 category at the 2012 London Paralympics and in the Men's Long Jump T42 category at the 2016 edition in Rio, spoke about some of the key differences he noticed in India between his visits and backs the nation to have a bright future in para sports.

"The direction is very, very towards a bright future, 100%. I also know that athletes from all over the world realise that something is going on in India. I think what I feel from the last time I was here is that India is more open for people with disabilities. The last time I was here, the amputees were hiding their amputation. This time, everyone was coming in shorts. I think there is not that much distance between amputees and able-bodied people. The respect of the athletes are growing and the media coverage is getting bigger.

"The attention on people with disabilities is higher. So, from there, the motivation is high and you see it already in your first success in the medals and if you keep on going like this, you will definitely have a bright future," Popow told IANS.

In a significant step towards India's vision of becoming a sports powerhouse, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1 expressing India's interest to host the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036.

The 41-year-old, present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, also weighed his opinion on how important it is for Para sports to grow alongside the Olympic sports for India’s bid to become a sporting nation.

"It's not important to have it on the political level or side by side but it's important to have it on the practical level. We can learn from each other. I know that the benefits the Olympic athletes have from Paralympic athletes are of the same quality as the benefits we will have from the Olympic athletes because we know how to overcome difficulties.

"Olympic athletes have never faced the challenge like we have. So, if you combine these two sports, and like I said before, sport makes no difference. You win together, you lose together. If you combine those two things, Para and Olympics, you definitely will benefit from each other. If you separate it, everyone will try to grow in his own area but you won't motivate each other. Bringing two worlds together will always make the world more open, more bright and this will help everyone," he added.



