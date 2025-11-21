  1. Home
Australian Open badminton: Shetty, Lakshya in last 8, Prannoy exits

Sydney: Young shuttler Ayush Shetty and former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced in the Australian Open in contrasting fashion to set up an all-Indian quarterfinal clash, while senior pros HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth made early exits here on Thursday.

The top-seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too made it to the last-eight with an easy 21-18, 21-11 victory against Chinese-Taipei’s Su Ching Heng and Wu Guan Xun in 37 minutes.

The Satwik-Chirag pair will take on the fifth-seeded Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the quarterfinals.

Shetty, winner of the Yonex US Open Super 300 tournament earlier this year, defeated fourth-seeded Kodai Naraoka 21-17, 21-16 in a contest lasting 68 minutes. This was the 20-year-old’s second win over the world No.9 Japanese this year as he set up a showdown with the seventh-seeded Sen, who overcame Chinese-Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen 21-17, 13-21, 21-13 in a contest that lasted 63 minutes.

Australian Open BadmintonAyush ShettyLakshya SenSatwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag ShettyIndia in Quarterfinals

