Live
- IDF uncovers 100 rocket installations in Gaza
- Dense fog & cold wave to continue for 5 days, says IMD
- BJP Contested MLA distributes kites amid Sankranti in Secunderabad cantonment
- Govt to soon provide assistance to widows for house construction: Himachal CM
- Govt aiming for 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030: Gadkari
- 110-year-old man undergoes hip replacement surgery in Gorakhpur
- Gang rape by vigilantes: Can’t rule if we heed all of BJP’s demands, says K’taka Home Min
- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- PM Modi Accorded Rousing Reception
- Safeguard Cows Protect Culture TTD Chairman
Just In
Australian Open: Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 Bulbik in the opening round
In a triumphant display of skill and determination, Sumit Nagal marked a significant milestone in his career by securing a convincing victory in the first round over Alexander Bulbik in the Australian Open 2024.
Melbourne: In a triumphant display of skill and determination, Sumit Nagal marked a significant milestone in his career by securing a convincing victory in the first round over Alexander Bulbik in the Australian Open 2024.
The 26-year-old Indian tennis player, who had faced disappointment three years ago at Melbourne Park, delivered a stellar performance to advance to the second round.
Facing off against Alexander Bublik, the World No. 137 confronted the challenge with precision and skill. The 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6-1) victory not only propelled Nagal to the next round but also marked his second appearance beyond the first round in a Grand Slam. His previous accomplishment came in the 2020 US Open when he defeated Bradley Klahn before facing eventual champion Dominic Thiem.
The significance of Nagal's win extends beyond his achievements, as he became the first Indian in 36 years to defeat a seeded player in Grand Slam men's singles since Ramesh Krishnan's triumph over Mats Wilander at the 1988 Australian Open.
Nagal's stellar performance against Bublik showcased his ability to handle the pressure of high-stakes matches. Despite Bublik's higher world ranking at No. 27, Nagal dominated the proceedings, breaking early in the first and second sets. The third set brought its share of drama as Bublik fought back, forcing a tie-breaker. Nagal, however, maintained composure, ultimately securing victory after a double fault from his opponent.
Looking ahead, Nagal's next challenge awaits in the form of the winner between Chinese wildcard Juncheng Shang and Mackenzie McDonald, the player who famously defeated Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open last year.