Bayern Munich sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool on four-year deal

Munich: Luis Diaz has sealed a permanent move to Bayern Munich as the Colombia international signed a four-year deal with the German club to bring his three-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield to an end.

The Bavarian giants have reportedly paid up to a fee of 65 million pounds to bring the 28-year-old to Germany. The forward, who has been handed a contract until June 30, 2029, will wear the number 14 for the German champions.

“It means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern – one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my style of playing football and my personality,” said Diaz.

The Colombian forward joined the Reds from FC Porto in January 2022 and quickly became a key figure under then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Diaz made an immediate impact at Anfield, dazzling fans with his pace and flair. In his debut half-season, he registered six goals and four assists in 26 appearances, helping Liverpool secure both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, each won on penalties against Chelsea. He also featured in the Champions League final and narrowly missed out on the Premier League title that season.

A serious knee injury in 2022-23 briefly stalled his momentum, but Diaz bounced back, gradually rediscovering his top form. Over the next two campaigns, he played 101 matches, scoring 30 goals and providing 10 assists.

The 2023-24 season saw him lift another League Cup and adapt to a new role as central striker under new head coach Arne Slot. Diaz thrived in the position, scoring 17 goals in all competitions—including 13 in the Premier League—as Liverpool secured the league title with four games to spare.

Memorable moments included a brace at Old Trafford and a Champions League hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen. His final months in a Liverpool shirt were marked by title celebrations with fans, capping off a campaign to remember.

In total, Diaz departs Liverpool with four major trophies, a Premier League title, and a reputation as one of the side’s most dynamic attackers.