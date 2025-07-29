Live
- BJP Demands Action Against Encroachment of Government Land in Aiza
- ‘Kingdom’ team promises career milestone
- KSRTC Clarifies: No New Luggage Rules Introduced Recently
- Flood Alert in Jogulamba Gadwal: SP Urges Riverside Villagers to Stay Vigilant as Inflows Surge from Jurala and Tungabhadra Rivers
- Dorepalli Lakshmi Ravinder Mudiraj Elected as Telangana State Women’s President of Mudiraj Sangham
- South Korea: FM Cho says his Japan visit preceding US trip can help 'upgrade' 3-way cooperation
- Navy chief Admiral Tripathi begins 4-day Japan visit tomorrow
- Safe and Simple Ways to Remove Stickers from Crockery Without Scratching
- Number of pending consumer cases has risen by 12,021 in 2025 so far: Data
- Meta launches anti-scam campaign with a twist to drive digital safety awareness
BCCI Likely to Reshuffle Indian Cricket Coaching Staff After England Series
BCCI may remove bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate after reviewing team performance post-England series. Head coach Gautam Gambhir remains safe for now, with final decisions expected after the Asia Cup 2025.
The BCCI is planning big changes in the Indian cricket team after the Test series against England. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is safe for now, but the same cannot be said for the bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. The board will review the coaching staff’s performance and may take final decisions after the Asia Cup in September.
Many fans and experts are unhappy with recent team selections. One example is the dropping of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, which led to criticism. Some reports say there may be a lack of agreement between the team management and selectors. The decision to play Anshul Kamboj over Kuldeep has especially upset people.
The BCCI is also unhappy with the performance of Morne Morkel, who they feel has not helped any fast bowlers grow. They are watching the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and East Zone selector Shiv Sundar Das too. With India’s next Test series coming up against the West Indies, some staff changes are expected soon.