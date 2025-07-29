BCCI Likely to Reshuffle Indian Cricket Coaching Staff After England Series

The BCCI is planning big changes in the Indian cricket team after the Test series against England. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is safe for now, but the same cannot be said for the bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. The board will review the coaching staff’s performance and may take final decisions after the Asia Cup in September.

Many fans and experts are unhappy with recent team selections. One example is the dropping of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, which led to criticism. Some reports say there may be a lack of agreement between the team management and selectors. The decision to play Anshul Kamboj over Kuldeep has especially upset people.

The BCCI is also unhappy with the performance of Morne Morkel, who they feel has not helped any fast bowlers grow. They are watching the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and East Zone selector Shiv Sundar Das too. With India’s next Test series coming up against the West Indies, some staff changes are expected soon.