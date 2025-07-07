Ben Stokes Calls Edgbaston a ‘Subcontinent Pitch’ After India’s Huge Win | Watch

England’s captain Ben Stokes, who thought of keeping their winning record at Edgbaston against India, was taken by surprise when India defeated them in the second test match of the -match series. India, led by Shubman Gill, rose to the occasion and won the match by a huge 336 runs. This helped India level the series 1-1. India scored over 1000 runs in the match, which is a rare and impressive performance.

After the match, Stokes spoke to BBC’s Test Match Special. He said that the pitch at Edgbaston was more like one in the subcontinent, meaning it helped India more than England. Stokes said it was hard to bat as the game went on, and that the conditions suited India’s bowlers.

He added that while the pitch had some help for bowlers early on, it changed later and became very hard for his team to handle. Since Indian players are used to such conditions, they performed better.

Many fans were not happy with Stokes’ comments. Some even called him a "crybaby" for blaming the pitch instead of accepting the loss.

