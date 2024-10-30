Bengal Warriorz - Puneri Paltan play out draw

Hyderabad: The Bengal Warriorz and the Puneri Paltan played out an exciting draw at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, at Hyderabad in PKL Season 11 on Tuesday. The two teams ended the game locked on 32-32. For the Bengal Warriorz, who registered their second consecutive tie, it was Sushil Kambrekar who top scored with 10 points.

That apart, all eyes were on the legendary Fazel Atrachali, who rewrote the history books when he registered his 500th tackle point in PKL, and became the first player to do so in the history of the tournament.

It was a cautious start from both the Bengal Warriorz and the Puneri Paltan in the initial minutes, which meant points were hard to come by. However, after the early exchanges, it was the Puneri Paltan who pulled away with a three-point lead, with Mohit Goyat leading the charge.

After that though the Bengal Warriorz fought back and stormed into the lead with Praveen Thakur and captain Fazel Atrachali leading the way. Midway through the first half though the Bengal Warriorz had picked up a 1-point lead in what was turning out to be a tight game.