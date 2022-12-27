Best Moments In Sports

One of the biggest wins for Indian women in 2022 was when BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced equal pay for women. Female and male cricketers would now earn the same amount.

Shah called it a step in the direction of tackling gender discrimination in the country. In the past, many women cricketers opened up about the pay-parity issue. Supporting the announcement, Mithali Raj said, "This is a historic decision for women's cricket in India."

Women's IPL



It may have taken us fifteen seasons of the Indian Premier League – solely men's – to realise that it's time to bring in female cricketers for their league too.

Well, 2022 will be a kickstart of this idea that was a long time coming. On October 18, in a historic decision, the BCCI announced the inauguration of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL). The WIPL will take place in March 2023, and given the growing acknowledgement and popularity of women's cricket in India, the tournament will be nothing short of exemplary.

Historic Win By The Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team



The Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team not just participated at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom but also came out with flying colours at the end of their last stint.

On August 2, in the team's maiden appearance in the finals, the four members o the team performed exceptionally well and won their final match by defeating the South African team. The players Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia beat the South African team 17-10 and won the gold medal. This marked India's first-ever win and first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls.

The Year Of Mirabai Chanu



Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu has emerged as India's most competent weightlifter in the past few years. The 28-year-old became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the 49 kg weightlifter category at Commonwealth Games at the 2022 Birmingham chapter.

Chanu not only performed brilliantly lifting a total weight of 201kg (88+113) but also made a record in the competition. This month, the Padma Shri awardee bagged a silver at the World Championships taking place in Colombia.

Jyothi Yarraji Breaks National Record



23-year-old Jothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh became the first Indian woman to complete the 100 meters hurdles race within the 13-second window at the 61st National Open Athletics Championship. Clocking a timing of 12.82s, Yarraji broke her own record and is now the fastest hurdler in India.

Manu Bhaker Wins Five Gold Medals



Ace shooter Manu Bhaker bagged not one but five gold medals at the 2022 National shooting competition. The 20-year-old Olympian from Haryana clinched a gold medal in the junior women's 10m pistol event at the 2022 National Shooting Championship in Madhya Pradesh. She earlier won gold medals under various categories in the 25 m pistol event.

Karman Kaur Thandi's Rise To The Top



India's tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi's win at the W60 International Tennis Federation (ITF) event in Saguenay, Canada in October led her to become the number one female tennis player in the country. Now ranked as India's leading singles tennis player in the women's category, 24-year-old Thandi also rose by 91 places in the Women's Tennis Association internationally.

PT Usha becomes IOA President



One of India's most successful athletes ever, PT Usha was elected as the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) this month. 58-year-old PT Usha became the first women president of the IOA. An Asian Games gold medalist and an Olympian, her election to the prestigious title went unopposed, her title paves way for more women to rise to leadership positions in sporting authorities and institutions.

Jyothi Chauhan and Soumya Guguloth Selected For European Football

In a country where men's football is barely credited, two Indian football players proved their mettle and earned a spot in a European football team this year. 21-year-old Soumya Guguloth and 23-year-old Jyoti Chouhan entered the Women In Sports tryouts in Kolkata and participated in one of the most significant trials in their careers, where five internationally acclaimed coaches were recruiting players for their clubs. The duo was signed by ŽNK Dinamo for pre-season, extended tryouts and offered season contracts. The two players from the country's most rural backdrops shared their journeys with SheThePeople where they spoke about their careers, accomplishments and future in Indian and European football arenas.

Munita Prajapati Breaks National Record In Race Walk



In the 2022 National Games held in Gujarat, Munita Prajapati from Uttar Pradesh created history by not just winning gold but also setting a new record in the 20 km Race Walk with 1:38:20 timing.

Manisha Kalyan Becomes First Indian Player in UEFA Women's Champions League



India's Manisha Kalyan made her debut in the UEFA European Women's Championship by playing for the Apollon Ladies Football Club in Cyprus. The Haryana-based player became the first Indian to not just be selected for a match at UEFA but also play there as part of the official team.

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History By Becoming Highest Capped Player In T20I



Indian Women's Cricket Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history by becoming the most capped player in the T20I cricketing history for Women. One of India's most successful batters, Kaur achieved this feat in the third T20 match against the Australian team in Mumbai on December 14. Kaur played her 140th T20 international match.

Here is a list of female athletes who made a significant effect at CWG 2022

WRESTLING

♥ Anshu Malik wins a silver medal in women's freestyle 57 kg wrestling

♥ Sakshi Malik wins the women's 62 kg category gold medal

♥ Indian grappler Divya Kakran wins bronze

♥ Pooja Gehlot of India wins bronze in wrestling

♥ Vinesh Phogat wins gold in wrestling for the third time in a row

♥ Pooja Sihag earns a bronze medal

WEIGHTLIFTING



♥ Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for India in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games

♥ Weightlifting's Bindyarani Devi wins a silver medal

♥ Harjinder Kaur Wins Bronze in Women's 71kg Weightlifting

BOXING



♥ Boxing Nikhat Zareen wins the gold medal

♥ Nitu Ghangas wins gold in the women's 48 kg division in boxing

♥ Jasmine Lamboria, a boxer, wins bronze in the women's lightweight division

TABLE TENNIS

♥ Bhavina Patel Wins Gold in Para Table Tennis

♥ Sonalben Patel wins bronze in the women's singles event in para table tennis

JUDO



♥ Shushila Devi Likmabam wins silver in the 48kg final

♥ Tulika Maan wins silver in the women's judo 78kg competition

BADMINTON



♥ In women's doubles badminton, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated an Australian duo to win bronze

♥ PV Sindhu wins a singles gold medal in the CWG after three tries and 13 years of effort

LAWN BOWLS



♥ Meet India's fab four, who took home gold in the women's lawn bowl sport

10000m RACE WALK



♥ Priyanka from Meerut returns with silver

HOCKEY



♥ Indian women's hockey team wins bronze

CRICKET



♥ Indian women's cricket team wins silver in the first-ever Games final

JAVELIN THROW



♥ Annu Rani wins bronze in the women's javelin throw