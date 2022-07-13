Bumrah back to No1 in ICC ODI Player rankings

Dubai: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has regained the top spot in the ICC men's ODI Player Rankings after fashioning India's 10-wicket win over England with a career-best haul of six for 19 in the first game at The Oval.

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand's Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings. Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other India bowlers to have attained top ranking. Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammad Shami too has gained after grabbing three for 31 and playing his role in skittling England out for 110 in 25.2 overs. Shami has progressed three slots to reach joint-23rd position along with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In batting chart, captain Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with third-placed Virat Kohli to just one rating point after his brisk 76 not out helped India chase down the target in just 18.4 overs, while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan inched up one slot to 12th position after his unbeaten 31.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of three for 15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up two places to 19th), Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) also progressed.