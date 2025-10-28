Bumrah has kept himself at the top and knows how to prepare for good series: Suryakumar

Canberra: Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared his thoughts on the importance of having Jasprit Bumrah on the side and stated that the pacer has been ‘raising his hand’ to take up responsibilities whenever required.

Bumrah was rested for the recently concluded ODI series and was named in the T20I squad, with the team’s focus on keeping him energised and fit for the T20 World Cup in India next year. However, it remains to be seen whether the pace spearhead will play all five T20Is or be benched in some to manage his workload.

Surya stated that taking wickets in the powerplay is challenging and praised Bumrah for taking responsibility in the first six overs to provide breakthroughs for the team whenever possible.

"Yes, it is always a challenge. We have seen how they (Australia) played in the ODI series and also in the T20 World Cup. Powerplay is always important. You saw in the Asia Cup, he (Bumrah) took the responsibility of bowling two overs minimum in the power play, so it is good that he is raising his hand, acting as if he is the guy who will take charge. It is going to be a good challenge, definitely against the Aussie team in the powerplay,” Suryakumar said while speaking at the pre-match press conference.

“The way he (Bumrah) has played cricket over the last so many years, he has kept himself right at the top, and he knows how to prepare for a good series; he knows how to come and play cricket here. I think he has visited this country more than most of the guys, so all of the players have spoken to him; he is very open and very helpful in that. Definitely, when he takes the ground, it will be a good thing, good to have him in the squad, when we play in Australia,” he added.

Australia will host India in the T20I series opener here at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday.