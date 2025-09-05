CAFA Nations Cup: India held goaless by Afghanistan

Hisor (Tajikistan): The Indian football team could not make use of the chances that came its way and was held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan at the CAFA Nations Cup here on Thursday.

But the draw could still prove enough for India to make the third-fourth-place playoff as Iran are the overwhelming favourites to beat co-hosts Tajikistan later Thursday and seal their place in the final.

The Blue Tigers are tied on three points with Tajikistan, but the former are ahead by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

India, however, will be in trouble if Tajikistan manage to hold Iran to a draw, in which case Khalid Jamil’s team and Tajikistan will finish level on four points but the latter will advance due to a superior goal difference.

Afghanistan are out of the tournament.

The Indians have been the better side in the first half and created plenty of opportunities, but failed to make them count.

Afghanistan too had their share of chances but could not breach the Indian defence in the first half and saw few attempts miss the target by a whisker after the break, and there was also a critical save by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

India had lost to Afghanistan in their last meeting during the second round 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in March 2024.