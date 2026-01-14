Carlsen to compete in Norway Chess

Chess icon Magnus Carlsen has put to rest speculation over his participation in the upcoming Norway Chess tournament, with the 20-time world champion across formats confirming he will compete in the elite event, which is set to shift from its traditional base in Stavanger to Oslo. “After thirteen years in Stavanger, a new era begins (for the tournament).

From 2026, Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women will be held in Oslo. Since its launch in 2013, Stavanger has been home to Norway Chess.” Having never missed his home tournament in the last 13 years, Carlsen had cast doubts over his participation this year after expressing a desire to gradually move away from classical chess.

Norway Chess is a classical-format event and Carlsen has won it seven times. “Magnus Carlsen is the first player to publicly confirm his participation in Norway Chess 2026. The remaining participants will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the line-up for Norway Chess Women,” said a release.