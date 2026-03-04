'Operation Aaghat' ahead of Holi: 204 held, preventive sections slapped on 973 persons

Under 'Operation Aaghat' against habitual offenders, bootleggers, drug peddlers and other miscreants ahead of Holi, the southern range of Delhi Police has arrested 204 people and invoked preventive provisions against 973 individuals, a senior officer said on Tuesday. He said the "intelligence-led" operation was conducted across south and southeast districts as a synchronised crackdown on bad characters to ensure peaceful celebrations of the festival.

According to data shared by the police, 204 people were arrested under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Delhi Excise Act and Public Gambling Act. "In addition, 973 persons were apprehended under preventive sections during area domination exercises and verification drives," the officer said.

He said four proclaimed offenders and 29 bad characters were also arrested as part of the operation. An officer from the southeast district said 137 accused were arrested in the district and 449 persons apprehended under preventive provisions. One proclaimed offender was held.