China targets Dalai Lama through smear campaign: Report

Chinese authorities’ campaign of "sexual insinuation and reputational manipulation" against the Dalai Lama reflects a broader pattern of authoritarian tactics. These actions demonstrate that when authoritarian regimes face globally recognised non-coercive symbolic challenges, they resort to disruption to maintain political control, a report mentioned.

"The Dalai Lama, on February 1, made history by winning his first Grammy Award for his spoken word album Meditations. The Chinese government swiftly condemned the award, accusing the organisers of using the platform for 'anti-China manipulation'. Shortly thereafter, a coordinated smear campaign emerged linking the Dalai Lama to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein," an editorial report in 'Taipei Times' detailed.

"The rumour, originating from Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT, was quickly amplified by pro-China media outlets as part of a broader effort to undermine the Dalai Lama's moral authority. Grok, an artificial intelligence tool that has become a popular fact-checking tool, has flagged the claims as false due to a lack of credible evidence," it added.

The report highlighted how, in 2023, pro-China Internet activists, commonly known as the '50 Cent Army', circulated a selectively edited video from a public event in Dharamsala, India.

The footage sought to portray the Dalai Lama in an improper light, although Tibetan representatives insisted that the clip was taken out of context.

“The cases illustrate a recurring strategy of reputational attack rather than substantive political engagement. China’s targetting of the Dalai Lama highlights how modern authoritarian regimes confront symbolic threats that cannot be neutralised through conventional coercive tools," it stated.

Emphasising the challenge the Dalai Lama poses to Beijing, the report said, "First, he wields no material power, neither economically nor militarily, but instead commands moral and symbolic authority, which is inherently resistant to coercion. Second, his global status is derived not only from his role as a spiritual leader, but also from his former position as the political leader of Tibet and a central figure in the Tibetan exile movement."

According to the report, international recognition, particularly cultural honours such as a Grammy Award, goes beyond contradicting Chinese state propaganda — they provide validation for an alternative source of authority that directly counters the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) narrative.

"Symbolic events, regardless of their magnitude, carry disproportionate significance in authoritarian regimes, where legitimacy rests on narrative control rather than electoral consent. When a regime cannot co-opt or control international cultural institutions, it adapts by shifting from suppression to strategic distortion," it noted.