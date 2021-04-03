CCOB CA win Sub-Jr. Cricket League title

Hyderabad: Banking on swashbuckling 133 runs by Anirudh Katta (24x 4's ;4 x 6 's) City College Old Boys Association (CCOB CA) registered massive 86 runs win over Farhan Cricket Academy in finals of 2nd edition of Babu JagJivan Ram Sub-Junior Cricket League-2021 organised by School Sports & Games Federation (SSGF) played at Global Cricket Grounds, Jillelaguda, Hyderabad.

Rishi Kanishka (3/19), Dharmik (3/24) and Abhijay 3/18 were pick of the bowlers for CCOB Cricket Association.

The event was organised to commemorate the 113th Birth Anniversary of Indian Independence Activist, Former Union Minister & Champion of Social Justice Late Babu Jag Jivan Ram falling on April 5.

The prize distribution function was graced by chief guest Dr. Faheem Uddin Khaja (Secretary, SSGF & Principal, Crescent Model English School) and veteran cricket coach Mohammed Faiyaz uddin Ghazi (Secretary, ECDG).

Speaking on the occasion, Faiyaz Uddin Ghazi advised players to equally focus on education along with the game as both are important for their career.

AWARDS: Most Valuable Player: S Dharmik; Player of the Tournament: Anirudh Katta; Best Batsman: Bharath; Best Bowler: Rishi Kanishka; Best Fielder: Abhijeet; Best Wicket-Keeper: Ramcharan; Best Allrounder: G Sravan; Game Changer Award: S Akash; Emerging Player: Raj Mohan; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Mokshith Yadav and Promising Player: Ayaan.

Brief Scores: CCOB Cricket Association 238/2 in 25 overs (Anirudh Katta 133, Ramcharan 32, Mokshith Yadav 30) beats Farhan Cricket Academy 152 allout in 17.2 overs (Rahul Reddy 30, Bharath 47,G Sravan 31 ; Rishi Kanishka 3/9, Dharmik 3/24, Abhijay 3/18)