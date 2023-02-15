Celebrity Cricket League 2023 to kick start from Feb 18

Bengaluru: The Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is back with a mesmerizing season that promises to be more entertaining, full of glitz and a powerhouse of cricketing fun. CCL 2023 introduces an all-new format, for the first time in cricket history where a T20 match will be played in 2 innings of 10 overs each. The new format will offer More Cricket, More Entertainment, and More Fun with the Cine Stars from 8 teams representing the respective Film Industries (Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher) competing for the CCL 2023 crown.

This 5-weekend tournament, a never-before entertainment, and competition will be played in 5 cities.

The month-long Sportainment affair will kickstart on the 18th and 19th of February 2023 from Raipur with each team playing its opening games. The league will continue every weekend till the semi-finals on 18th March and the grand finale on 19th March at Hyderabad. Fans from every nook of India will be able to tune in and watch the tournament in their favourite languages as the broadcast partner Zee Network will televise the entire season on 7 channels. Parle has also signed up to be a title sponsor.

According to Founder and Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, Vishnu Vardhan Induri said, "We are delighted to bring back the Reimagined, Refreshed, and Reloaded edition of Celebrity Cricket League 2023. This season offers More Cricket, More Celebrities, and More Fun for the visitors with the new format of a T20 with 2 innings of 10 overs per team. This new format will give celebrities more cricket and visitors more fun with their favorite cine stars as they compete fiercely for the CCL 2023 crown."

Like in the past, CCL teams have a power-packed star cast ie. Salman Khan himself is the team ambassador of Mumbai Heroes owned by Sohail Khan. The audience will also see Kiccha Sudeep in action as the icon player for Kannada Bulldozers, along with Sonu Sood, the captain of Punjab De Sher.