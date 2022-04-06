Champions League: It's important we make it count – Andy Robertson after Liverpool's 3-1 win over Benfica

Liverpool FC defender Andy Robertson said "it's important we make it count" after his side defeated Benfica 3-1 in their Champions League quarters first leg on Tuesday.



The Reds have a two-goal cushion ahead of the all-important return leg at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz were on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's side at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Liverpool went into the half-time break 2-0 up, courtesy of Konate and Mane's goal. However, Darwin Nunez reduced the deficit in the second half. Diaz, who played for Porto, Benfica's arch-rivals Portuguese top-flight, netted Liverpool's third to restore the two-goal advantage.

Liverpool left-back Robertson admitted that his side got a bit "sloppy", which allowed the hosts to score a goal.

"It was a tough game. We were obviously on top [in the] first half, created good chances and probably could have went in a couple more up. Then we wanted to keep it tight and unfortunately, we didn't manage to do that. They obviously got a goal, which lifted the crowd, lifted them and they started winning balls, we started getting a bit sloppy and things like that. So, the third goal was big but there's definitely still work to do. He [Diaz] got a nice reception from the start, obviously playing for one of their rivals and things like that. So, a good finish from him, a really important goal for us.

Luis Díaz. That is all. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Drxw4pfqNO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2022

It gives us a two-goal cushion, which makes a difference, and it's important that we make that count now. Next week, it's still a big game. We want to be in the semi-final and we've still got a lot of work to get there. But with our fans at our stadium, we can hopefully get the job done," added Robertson after the Reds' victory in Lisbon.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool create history

The 3-1 victory in Portugal was Liverpool's fifth successive away win in this season's Champions League. It is only the second time Liverpool have achieved the feat in Europe, having last done so under former manager Joe Fagan between 1983 and 1984.

Klopp's side has also secured an eighth straight away win in all competitions for the first time in the club's history.

Mane, on the other hand, said that he was happier about winning the game than him scoring.

"Like I always say, the team is winning – that's more important [than me scoring]. I scored a goal today, I'm happy but more important were the goals we scored. We're waiting for the next game and to get the job done at home. A great start [to the week]. We can't expect better than that and it will help us to prepare for the next game," Senegal forward added.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠...𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐄! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/pncuXhDeKl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2022

The Anfield leg between Liverpool and Benfica is scheduled to take place next week. Before that, Liverpool have an all-important clash with Manchester City in the Premier League, which could be a potential title-decider.

