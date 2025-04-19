Live
- Tobacco cultivation declines due to health concerns
- Caste census report unscientific, prepared by Siddaramaiah’s gang: LoP
- Tobacco, cigarette ads in KSRTC buses: Chief Minister’s Office issues stern instructions to remove it
- No water rationing worries for coastal Karnataka
- Veera Chandrahasa: Yakshagana-infused epic redefines Kannada cinema
- Waqf Bill aims to protect community assets: Udupi MP
- Raichur municipal head resigns to join govt service
- Massive rally in Mangaluru as over one lakh protest against Waqf Act
- Residents in Hubballi- Dharwad facing heat of tax hike
- Naidu Key to state development: Anam
Chotrani, Anahat enter world squash c’ship semis
Kuala Lumpur: Indian squash players Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) after registering contrasting wins here on Friday. Chotrani logged a come-from-behind win over home favourite Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in the men’s event.
The second seeded Indian prevailed 9-11 11-6 11-6 11-7 over his sixth-seeded opponent to make the last-four stage. The 17-year-old Anahat, seeded fifth, produced a dominant display, defeating Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-1 11-7 11-5 in the women’s quarterfinals. She will take on eighth-seeded Helen Tang of Hong Kong in the semifinals on Saturday. Tang had beaten India’s Tanvi Khanna 11-5 11-6 10-12 11-9 in the quarterfinals.
