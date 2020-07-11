City may face Juve, Barca vs Bayern on cards

Nyon: The historic UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw took place on Friday. It was historic in the sense because it took place even before all the matches in Round of 16 got over.

The Champions League had to be stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with few second-leg matches left to be played.

The governing body had earlier announced dates of the second-leg matches which will be played behind closed doors in Turin, Manchester, Munich and Barcelona on August 7 and 8 respectively.

The quarter-final draw saw winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City pitted against winner between Lyon and Juventus. City hold the edge over Real as they had beaten them 2-1 in the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Juventus had edged Lyon 1-0 in France.

RB Leipzig will lock horns against Atletico Madrid, who had ousted defending champions Liverpool in the Last-16 round, recording a 3-2 win on aggregate. Leipzig, meanwhile, had trashed Tottenham 4-0 over two legs.

The winner between Napoli and Barcelona tie will face winner of Chelsea and Bayern Munich clash. Barca had earlier won 1-0 in Naples while Bayern had crushed Chelsea in London in the first leg.

The fourth and final fixture is rather a simpler one as Atalanta will take on Paris Saint Germain. The Italian side blew away Valencia 8-4 over two legs while PSG edged Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in thrilling Last-16 tie.

The final will be played at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon on August 23.

Quarter-finals

(to be played from August 12-16)

u Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus

u RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

u Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich

u Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-finals (to be played on August 18-19)

u Real Madrid/Manchester City or Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona or Chelsea/Bayern Munich

