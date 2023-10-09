CM announces Rs 50L reward for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Rs 50 lakh cash award for Odisha's hockey star Deep Grace Ekka for her stellar role in securing bronze medal for India at the 19th Asian Games in China's Hangzhou. Calling her a role model for the State's youth, Naveen acknowledged her remarkable performance during the event.

The Chief Minister said, ''Deep Grace Ekka has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in the country. Deep has proved her tenacity with some astounding performances and I am sure that she will continue to make India proud and showcase the spirit of perseverance and excellence that she has been displaying.''

The 28-year-old, who hails from Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, made her international debut in 2011 during the four-nation tournament in Argentina and since then, she has been an integral part of the national team. In May 2023, she completed 250 international caps. She was part of the Indian team that took part in Rio Olympics.

She was also an integral part of the team that won bronze in the Women's Asia Cup 2013, gold in 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, gold in Asia Cup in 2017, silver in Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, silver in 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang and bronze in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The ace defender also played a key role in India's gold medal win at the inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup in Spain in 2022.