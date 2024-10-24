Centre Gives Nod For Construction of Amaravati Railway Line

The central government has green signal to the construction of a new railway line spanning 57 kilometers, aimed at enhancing connectivity across South India. The approved project comes with an estimated budget of Rs. 2,245 crore and will establish a new route from Errupalem to Nambur, passing through the historic city of Amaravati.

As part of the project, a vital 3.2 km bridge will be constructed across the Krishna River, further improving regional transport links. The new railway line will not only connect Amaravati to major urban centers such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata but will also facilitate smoother transit between Central and North India.

The railway route is set to traverse several key landmarks, including Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple, Amaravati Stupa, Dhyanabuddha, and the Undavalli Caves, making it a noteworthy addition to the region’s transport infrastructure.

Additionally, the railway initiative aims to bolster the local economy by creating approximately 1.9 million working days of employment for laborers. As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, the project will also involve the planting of 2.5 million trees.

The railway construction will extend to Khamam district in Telangana, as well as the NTR, Vijayawada, and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh, and includes plans to link Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, and Kakinada ports.