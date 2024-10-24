Live
Just In
Israel strikes Hezbollah weapon facilities in Beirut's southern suburb: IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Thursday that its Air Force struck overnight Hezbollah weapons storage and manufacturing facilities in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahieh.
The statement added that the attack was conducted with intelligence guidance, and that all targeted sites were situated under or within civilian buildings in densely populated areas, Xinhua reported.
This is "another example of Hezbollah's systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and willingness to endanger the population in the area," the IDF noted.
Meanwhile, two Israeli men were moderately injured near the coastal city of Nahariya on Thursday following a barrage of 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee regions in northern Israel, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service and the Israeli police.