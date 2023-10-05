Coca-Cola India and ICC Introduces Recycled PET National Flags of 10 Playing Nations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 begins today, Coca-Cola India and ICC aim to bring together the country’s excitement for cricket with a commitment to sustainability. During the match opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Coca-Cola India and ICC introduced National Flags made from post-consumer PET bottles. These PET bottles were recycled to produce yarn which was subsequently used for the flags. These flags will be used during the ‘national anthem ceremony’ before each match takes place in the stadiums.



Heralding a new era of environmental responsibility, Coca-Cola India has enabled creation of national flags of the ten playing nations, and ten ICC unity flags. This makes Coca-Cola India the first company in the world to introduce recycled PET national flags in the sport of cricket, setting a precedent for future events.

Approximately, 11,000 PET bottles were used for creating one national flag and approximately 2000 bottles were used to create an ICC Unity Flag. The flags are manufactured by GoRevise by Ganesha Ecoverse Limited which is engaged in manufacturing recycled yarn and garments. A dedicated team of 100 workers devoted 25 days and over 300 hours to bring these magnificent flags to life.

Thums Up and Limca Sportz are the official beverage and sports drink partners for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023. Coca-Cola India will undertake many activations during the World Cup, including online and offline fan and consumer engagements, to build awareness around waste management.

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, “Coca Cola ahas a mission to support sustainability efforts as an integral part of all sporting events. Aligned with this mission, we take pride in unveiling national flags made with recycled PET at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today. With these recycled national and ICC Unity flags we are dedicated to advancing the principles of a circular economy.”

With sports being an integral part of both the organisation’s DNA and cricket being the biggest sporting in India, Coca-Cola India and ICC are committed to creating a sustainable sporting experience in this world cup.