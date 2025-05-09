Cricket fraternity bows to Indian armed forces for unwavering 'courage and resilience'

New Delhi: The Indian cricket fraternity came in unison to salute the "courage and resilience" of the Indian armed forces, who are standing tall on the frontline in safeguarding the nation.

India batting stalwart Virat Kohli took to social media to pay tribute to the armed forces. "We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation."

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah said, "Grateful to our armed forces for their courage and bravery. We salute them and remain forever in their debt for everything that they do to keep us safe."

"Massively proud of our forces and their resilience. You are the reason we stay unharmed, at our homes. Big salute to your strength and determination in protecting us at the borders. We thank you. Jai Hind," Suryakumar Yadav shared on X.

Former India fast bowler RP Singh shared, "Saluting the courage & sacrifice of our Indian Armed Forces! You stand guard, we stand united. Jai Hind!"

All-rounder Krunal Pandya wrote on X, "So proud of our armed forces, saluting their bravery to keep us all safe. Jai Hind"

Batter Mayank Agarwal said, "The safety of our motherland and the silent but tremendous assurance that lives in our hearts is possible because of the bravery, sacrifices, and presence of our Armed Forces. Truly grateful and immensely proud."

Former India star opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a Bhagwat Geeta quote, "You Did Everything You Could To Make Peace With. Now Go, Give Them The War They Want."

Thursday’s IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to the ongoing military tension between India and Pakistan. On Friday, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL 2025 indefinitely.

"Wonderful decision by the @BCCI to suspend the IPL indefinitely. Nation always first and a great recognition for all our forces," former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lauded the BCCI's decision to suspend IPL.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but those were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems. Pakistan triggered the war and the Indian forces launched retaliatory attacks.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.