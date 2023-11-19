All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday joined billions of Indians to greet the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the crucial Cricket World Cup final match against Australia.

he Prime Minister in a post on X, said, "All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."

All the best Team India!



140 crore Indians are cheering for you.



May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. https://t.co/NfQDT5ygxk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

Rahul Gandhi cheered the Indian Cricket Team and said, "Best wishes to the boys in blue for the Cricket World Cup Final. India versus Australia. "Play fearlessly - more than a billion hearts beat for you. Let's bring it home (world cup). Jeetega INDIA," he wrote.

Best wishes to the boys in blue for the Cricket World Cup Final. #INDvAUS



Play fearlessly - more than a billion hearts beat for you ❤️



Let's bring it home 🏆



Jeetega INDIA! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9NW5ETnDnh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also joined the billion people to greet Team India, and said, "Best wishes to Team India for the World Cup final. Show your strength, play your best, maintain your winning streak and make history. The entire nation stands with you."



Best wishes to Team India for the World Cup final 🏏🇮🇳 Show your strength, play your best, maintain your winning streak and make history. The entire nation stands with you.#INDvsAUSfinal #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/ar63GGWt73 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2023

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also took to X and wrote, "Best wishes to Team INDIA for today’s match! You are a champion team and we are all cheering for you!"

Best wishes to Team INDIA for today’s match!



You are a champion team and we are all cheering for you! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QVH7A9Ekvm — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 19, 2023

India has won all the 10 matches in a row to reach finals of the World Cup cricket tournament. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. With this, the team reached their first-ever final of any World Cup since 2014 and ODI World Cup since 2011.

