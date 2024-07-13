Anderson bows out of Test cricket on a high

London: Veteran fast-bowler James Anderson bowed out of international cricket on a high as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at the iconic Lord’s here on Friday.

In his 188th and last Test before retiring from international duties for England, Anderson ended his tally at 704 wickets, the most taken by any fast bowler, in the format’s history and four behind the late Shane Warne. Only one bowler has more than them: former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan with 800.

Debutant pacer Gus Atkinson ended his game with wonderful match figures of 12-106 as England took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. It might have been 705 scalps for Anderson if he held onto a return catch from Gudakesh Motie in the 44th over when West Indies were nine down in the second innings.

After walking out to a guard of honour from both teams ahead of the West Indies resuming on 79-6 and trailing by 171 runs, Anderson had Joshua Da Silva (9) nicking behind to set the tone for England’s crushing win. Atkinson bounced out Alzarri Joseph (8), castled Shamar Joseph (3), and had Jayden Seales (8) holing out to deep square-leg to end with 5-61, as the match got over, so as Anderson’s 21-year Test career.

Atkinson, who represents the future of English pace bowling, took three of the wickets after the Windies resumed on 79-6 — still 171 runs adrift of making England batting again — and had match figures of 12-106 on Test debut. He became the first England bowler to get a 10-wicket haul in a Test at home since Alec Bedser in 1946. Anderson received another guard of honour from both England and West Indies players, as he signed off from international cricket on a high after contributing to a Test win for the hosts. He will now take up a fast-bowling mentor role for England’s rest of the Test summer.

The win at the Lord’s was just England's fourth in this cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle as they sit with 33 points and a points percentage of 25%. They are level on points percentage with South Africa and Bangladesh in the bottom half of the standings.

Speaking after the match while holding a pint of Guinness in the England dressing room, Anderson said: “I feel about 55 after the overs I bowled this week.” “Playing for England,” he added in an interview with Sky Sports, “is the best job in the world. I've been privileged to have done it for a long time.”

Anderson ended his test career where it started 21 years ago, when he ran in to bowl against Zimbabwe at Lord's with tinges of blond in his hair. “I've been lucky to play with some amazing players, some of the most talented cricketers that have ever played the game,” he said.

"And more importantly some really good blokes and friends I have made for life. “Part of me is jealous that these lads get to experience that for the next few years,” he said, looking around the dressing room as his teammates listened to his every word. "The advice I would pass onto them is just enjoy every moment, because it's a great ride."

Brief scores

England 371 (Zak Crawley 76; Jayden Seales 4-77) beat West Indies 121 & 136 in 47 overs (Gus Atkinson 5-61, James Anderson 3-32) by an innings and 114 runs