Andhra Cricket Association addresses Hanuma Vihari's claims regarding Prudhvi Raj, new allegations arise.

The Andhra Cricket Association responded vehemently to Hanuma Vihari's controversial remarks involving Prudhvi Raj KN, adding fuel to the fire after Andhra Pradesh's narrow loss to Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Following the intense match, Vihari, a former captain, took to Instagram to make sensational allegations against the association and a teammate, shedding light on his resignation from captaincy. Meanwhile, Prudhvi Raj KN countered Vihari's claims, accusing him of verbal abuse.

In a bid to quell the social media dispute, the Andhra Cricket Association issued an official statement, countering Vihari's accusations and shedding light on the incident during the Bengal Ranji game. The association cited concerns over Vihari's availability due to his national commitments as a reason for the captaincy change, ultimately appointing Ricky Bhui as the new captain. They also alleged instances of Vihari's abusive behavior, prompting an official complaint.





Moreover, the association accused Vihari of frequently seeking No Objection Certificates for transfers to other state teams, only to retract his decision later. They announced plans to conduct a thorough inquiry into all complaints.



Vihari, in response, shared the association's statement on Twitter.



