Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
Get ready for the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final as India and Pakistan clash at Dubai International Stadium on September 28. Preview key players, match stats, and rival history.
Fans are excited as India and Pakistan will play in the Asia Cup final on September 28. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium. This is the first time in 17 tournaments that the two teams will meet in the final.
Pakistan reached the final after a close win against Bangladesh. They batted first and were in trouble at 45 for 5. But Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Afridi scored important runs to take the total to 135 for 8 in 20 overs.
Pakistan’s bowlers performed well. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took three wickets each. Bangladesh could only score 124 for 9 in their 20 overs. Shaheen was named Player of the Match for his good performance with both bat and ball.
India had already reached the final. They are in strong form and ready for the big match on Sunday night.