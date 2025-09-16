Live
Asia Cup 2025 First 8 Matches Highlights Runs Wickets and Top Performers
Highlights
Asia Cup 2025 has seen 2054 runs, 154 fours, 65 sixes, 99 wickets and standout players like Pathum Nissanka, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.
The Asia Cup 2025 is currently underway and it has been full of action in just 8 games. Fans have seen many runs, wickets, and exciting moments.
Batting
- Teams have scored 2054 runs.
- There were 154 fours and 65 sixes.
- Pathum Nissanka has hit the most fours (12).
- Abhishek Sharma has hit the most sixes (5).
- Players also ran hard: 604 singles, 135 doubles, and 11 threes.
- The average strike rate is 113.87.
Bowling & Fielding
- Bowlers bowled 1687 balls, with 718 dot balls.
- 99 wickets have fallen so far.
- Kuldeep Yadav has taken the most wickets (7).
- Abrar Ahmed has the best economy rate (3.65).
- Bowlers gave away 65 wides and 7 no-balls, but also bowled 6 maiden overs.
- Fielders have taken 60 catches and made 2 stumpings.
Extras
- Teams gave away 141 runs in extras, which can hurt them in close games.
- With many matches left, fans can expect even more big hits, wickets, and drama.
