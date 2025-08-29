Asia Cup: Dhruv Parashar ready to spin a new chapter as big stage beckons rising UAE

New Delhi: As weather in the UAE transitions from sweltering summer to milder autumn, Dhruv Parashar is putting in the hard yards ahead of the biggest stage of his young cricket career.

With UAE set to open their tri-series campaign against Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah on Saturday, it serves as a perfect warm-up for the hosts ahead of just their fourth Asia Cup appearance. Parashar, 20, represents a new generation of players determined to prove UAE can punch above their weight against big teams.

“Asia Cups and World Cups are always big and we're looking forward to it because we get like max one-two major tournaments in a year and it's a really good opportunity for UAE to leave a mark on international cricket,” said Parashar in an exclusive conversation with IANS, facilitated by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup starting on September 9.

Parashar describes the current UAE training regime as rigorous but enjoyable, with everyone putting in the hard yards amidst a transitional season via numerous practice matches, extensive fitness work and a strong focus on upping their fielding standards.

As UAE prepare to face off against some of the biggest names in the cricketing world in the next one month, Parashar is particularly excited about the prospect of playing against India – the country of his birth and origin - in the Asia Cup on September 10 in Dubai.

“There are a lot of eyes on this tournament, so we're really looking forward to it and we have big opportunities in front of us as we're playing against India and Pakistan, two big teams. There are going to be a lot of eyes on these games, so we're really excited and hopefully we can put on a show,” he added.

Parashar is also eager to meet and learn from Indian players he has admired for a long time – Varun Chakaravarthy, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. "I would want to have a conversation with Varun Chakaravarthy because he's also a spinner. I would say there are a few similarities in our bowling.”

“I would also want to speak to Shubman Gill as he's someone I look up to, and most youngsters in my generation admire his batting. I would also like to speak to Hardik Pandya as well because I admire him for being a very good and impactful all-rounder.”

UAE’s first-ever T20I series win over Bangladesh at home and their previous beating of Afghanistan previously has changed their outlook - from hoping to compete to expecting to win games. “The mood is actually really good. We have beaten quite a few test-playing nations in the recent past and wins like those, especially the Bangladesh series win at home, they really boost the morale and gives us a lot of confidence. We're in a really good place and space - so, hopefully we can carry forward the momentum,” added Parashar.

Under former India opener Lalchand Rajput’s coaching, UAE has developed a fearless mentality that refuses to accept limitations. “I'm sure everyone can speak for themselves, but he really gives us a lot of confidence before the game and no one really thinks of us as being a small team or an underdog."

"It's T20 cricket and we practice the same way other teams practice. So, it's eleven versus eleven on the field at the end of the day. He has really ingrained that belief in all of us and I think that's very important and required for us to upset big teams," he added.

In the UAE set-up, Parashar has the challenging role of bowling his off-spin with the new ball, when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. With batters inevitably looking to attack in the powerplay, he has learned to embrace the challenge rather than fear being hit - a mindset that has already earned him 24 wickets in 20 T20Is.

“You need to have that in the back of your head. But again, it's different on each wicket and against each batter because everyone's going to have a different plan against you and the wicket is going to play differently.”

“I've been doing it for a couple of years now and it's a great which is challenging at times, because if there are flat wickets and a good opposition, it means their highly skilled batters will be making big runs.”

“But it's a good challenge, which I enjoy and I just try and stick to like my plans and basics and try and deliver for the team whatever is needed at that stage, whether it might be containing or trying to get a breakthrough. So, I just try and stick to my basics and so far I've been doing good and hopefully I can continue the same form,” he said.

The key difference for Parashar from bowling in powerplay to sending down overs in middle and back-end overs is to read conditions and adapt on the fly. “When you bowl in the middle overs, you get to see how the wicket is as you see the other bowlers bowl on it and see the batter's approach towards them. But if you bowl in the powerplay, you have less time to adapt to the situation and I guess that would be the main difference," he said.

Parashar's journey in UAE’s colours hasn't been without its setbacks. After making his T20I debut against Afghanistan in December 2023, he found himself out of the side after just two matches. Rather than dwelling on the disappointment, he used the time away to hone his skills and even went to England to play club cricket in Shropshire.

His determination to improve paid off when stellar all-round performances on UAE’s A tour to Namibia earned him selection earning him spots in the Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup League 2 games. He also went on to pick 12 wickets in UAE winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B in Qatar.

"When I was out of the side, I was in school and still young. So, it didn't really affect me as much, I would say. I was still playing all domestic cricket, even in the UK. I had that hunger to get back into the team and then I got my chance in an A tour that the UAE had to Namibia when I scored 100 and I think that put me in the emerging Asia squad and I had a good bowling outing there, which got me back into the team," he added.

Working under globe-trotting coach Carl Crowe at Desert Vipers over the last three ILT20 seasons has also been instrumental in accelerating Parashar’s growth as an off-spinner. "He has a very good understanding of spin bowling, especially in T20 format where you need to try and be one step ahead of the batter. Whether it may be technical or coming up with some plans more of the mental side of the game, he really helps me out and I can always go to him whenever I need," he said.

In UAE’s dramatic chase of 206 to seal the series against Bangladesh, Parashar struck a four and a six in a vital cameo of 11 before falling just short of the finish line, something which underlined his cool as ice composure in pressure situations. His readiness to contribute with both bat and ball further highlights his dependability as an all-rounder.

"I would say I have confidence in both my batting and my bowling. But whatever the team needs in that game or situation, I'm happy to do either. It's actually really good that I get the opportunity to contribute with both the bat and ball. So for me, I don't really think of myself more of good in just one skill, as in my head, I think I'm the best at both," he added.

With players like Parashar ready to seize the moment, UAE are no longer content with mere participation. Instead, they are aiming to script their own success story and reinforce their growing stature as genuine challengers in Asian cricket over the next 30 days on their home soil.

Watch India vs UAE on September 10, live on Sony Sports Network from 7:30 PM IST