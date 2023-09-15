Asia Cup: Tilak handed ODI cap; Kohli, Hardik, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj rested as India win toss, elect to bowl against Bangladesh

Colombo: Young left-handed batter Tilak Varma has been handed his maiden ODI cap while Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been given rest as India win toss and elect to bowl against Bangladesh in Super Four match of Asia Cup at R Premadasa Stadium, here on Friday.

India are already in the final of the Asia Cup, which makes their clash against Bangladesh a dead rubber, thus paving the way for the likes of Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna to have some game time.

Shreyas Iyer, who had batted in the nets on Thursday after missing last two matches due to back spasm, isn’t in the playing eleven for the clash against Bangladesh. A medical update from the BCCI said Iyer, the right-handed batter, has shown improvement but is not yet fully fit.

On winning the toss, captain Rohit Sharma said his team’s aim is to bat under lights, something that they have not done in the tournament till now. "So it gives us an opportunity to bat under lights. The wicket honestly has got everything for everyone."

"Pacers who bend their back in the daytime have also got movement and there have been assistance for the spinners. Got to be brave and play your natural game," he added.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said right-arm medium-pacer Tanzim Shakib will be making his ODI debut, with the side already knocked out of the tournament. In the absence of Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das will be the wicketkeeper.

"I was a bit confused to what to do and it's not a bad thing for us to bat first. The guys haven't played much and they will get opportunities. So very excited for him (Tanzim). This is an eye-opener for us and we want to do our best before World Cup," he added.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman