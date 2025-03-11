Athapaththu gains big in all-rounders rankings despite Sri Lanka’s struggles

Dubai: Sri Lanka’s seasoned all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu has made significant strides in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings, moving up two spots in the all-rounders category following her performances in the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

Athapaththu, who has long been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s women’s cricket, climbed to joint seventh in the rankings, sharing the spot with Australia’s Annabel Sutherland.

The left-hander overtook New Zealand’s veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine despite Sri Lanka’s struggles in the series, which saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat. Athapaththu contributed 25 runs and claimed three wickets across the three ODIs, showcasing her all-round capabilities even in challenging conditions.

The T20I series kicks off on March 14 in Christchurch, followed by the second match at the same venue on March 16. The series then concludes in Dunedin with the final T20I on March 18.

Meanwhile, India’s Deepti Sharma also made a notable move in the rankings, surpassing Amelia Kerr to claim the fifth spot among all-rounders. Deepti’s consistent performances with both bat and ball solidified her status as one of the most reliable players in the format.

Australia spinner Ash Gardner continues to dominate rankings for all-rounders, maintaining her position at the top. Leading the Gujarat Giants in the WPL, she has already notched up three half-centuries. Marizanne Kapp and Hayley Matthews follow closely behind in second and third place, while Ashes star Alana King secured a spot in the top 10.

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt has overtaken Athapaththu for third place in the batting rankings. Meanwhile, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt remains comfortably ahead in the batting rankings with 773 rating points, well clear of Smriti Mandhana in second place, who holds 738 points.



