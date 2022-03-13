Australia thrash New Zealand by 141 runs

Wellington: Six-time Women's World Cup champions Australia came up with another commanding performance, this time thrashing Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 141 runs to go top on the points table at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday.

In one of the most one-sided victories in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, Australia bundled out the hosts for just 128 runs after setting a 270-run target for victory. Only the White Ferns' top-order batter Amy Satterthwaite (44 off 67 balls) could manage to go past 25, even as six of her team-mates fell in single digit.

It was a clinical performance from the the Meg Lanning-led Australia as they successfully defended 269/8 by bowling their opponents out in the 31st over. There were strong contributions from nearly every member of Lanning's side, with Ellyse Perry (68) and Tahlia McGrath (57) scoring valuable half-centuries and the returning Ashleigh Gardner (48 not out from just 18 balls) adding the finishing touches on a late Australian flurry with the bat.

But it was with the ball that the Australians really shone, as teenager Darcie Brown (3/22) ripped through the New Zealand top-order and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/34) and Gardner (2/15) put the polish on an impressive team performance.

The result sees Australia regain their place at the top of tournament standings with three wins from as many matches, while New Zealand drop to fourth and remain in a battle to reach the semifinals.

Earlier, Perry and McGrath put on 101 for the fifth wicket as Australia overcame the loss of three early wickets and an inspired Lea Tahuhu (3/52) to post a respectable total.

It looked like Australia were going to be held to a below par score, but Perry and McGrath's acceleration during the middle overs and some lofty late blows from Gardner swung the momentum Australia's way.

Perry and McGrath's partnership was the key to Australia's innings and it took a piece of brilliance in the field from Maddy Green to break the valuable stand.

Brief scores

Australia 269/8 in 50 overs (Rachael Haynes 30, Ellyse Perry 68, Beth Mooney 30, Tahlia McGrath 57, Ashleigh Gardner 48 not out; Lea Tahuhu 3/53) beat New Zealand 128 in 30.2 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 44; Darcie Brown 3/22, Ashleigh Gardner 2/15) by 141 runs.