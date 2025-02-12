Australia’s Updated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Squad: Starc Withdraws, New Faces Included

Australia's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy has undergone major changes, with star bowler Mitchell Starc pulling out due to undisclosed personal reasons. Starc will miss the tournament, with Cricket Australia respecting his request for privacy.

With injuries to key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh, along with Marcus Stoinis' retirement, selectors have brought in fresh faces, including Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, and Sean Abbott Cooper Connolly will travel as the reserve.

Australia Squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

[Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly]

George Bailey, Chair of Men's Selectors, expressed understanding of Starc's decision, acknowledging his immense contribution to Australian cricket. Bailey termed Starc's absence as a blow but he highlighted that his decision to not take part in the ICC event will open doors for new players to step up.

The injury concerns and Stoinis' ODI retirement paved way for five changes in the squad. Despite the setbacks, Bailey is optimistic about the team's prospects, praising the core group of experienced players who will lead Australia’s charge in the tournament.

Selectors included Fraser-McGurk for top-order reinforcement, while Abbott and Johnson will strengthen the pace attack, with Johnson providing a left-arm option in the absence of Starc. Tanveer Sangha joins as a second leg-spinner, and Dwarshuis, who has just one ODI appearance, rounds out the squad.

Australia will first play two ODIs in Sri Lanka before opening their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on February 22.