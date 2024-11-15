Ayush Mhatre: From Virar to cricket spotlight, another Mumbai prodigy takes flight

Palam: From Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli to Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mumbai has long been a crucible for domestic talent, producing cricketing stalwarts who have made their mark on the global stage.

The 17-year-old batter Ayush Mhatre is the latest to join that illustrious list.

On a challenging second day in the Ranji Trophy against Services at the Air Force Ground in Palam, Mumbai’s latest prodigy, Ayush Mhatre, showcased his brilliance with a gritty and commanding knock of 116 runs. Just a day after earning a spot in India’s Under-19 squad for the Asia Cup, the 17-year-old opener from Virar proved that he belongs in the spotlight, even as his team grappled with adversity.

On Thursday, Mhatre’s journey to the crease was preceded by Mumbai’s faltering start in response to Services’ total of 240. The pressure was palpable as Angkrish Raghuvanshi fell for a mere 1 and Siddhesh Lad departed for 10, leaving Mumbai reeling at 29/2. The pressure mounted further as skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s struggles continued, dismissed for just 19 by pacer Varun Choudhary, reducing the side to a precarious 69 for three.

It was in this moment of crisis that Mhatre rose to the occasion. His innings of 116 off 149 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and three towering sixes, were about accumulating runs and resilience, adaptability, and a fearless display of talent.

Reflecting on his performance, Mhatre humbly attributed his success to the guidance and support of senior players. “The credit goes to Ajinkya Rahane for giving me the freedom to express myself despite initial failures. Sharing the dressing room with legends like Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur is a dream come true,” Mhatre said.

Rahane’s calming presence during the innings was crucial. “Rahane bhaiya advised me to play my natural game when I was getting anxious. His words helped me regain composure,” he added.

Growing up in Virar, a town in Thane district 46 km away from Mumbai’s cricketing hub, meant long hours of travel and early mornings for Mhatre. His day would start at 4:15 a.m. to catch a 5 a.m. train, a routine that his grandfather, a retired railway employee, ensured he never missed. “It was my nana who accompanied me every day to Mumbai’s maidans for practice,” Mhatre recalled with gratitude.

His journey on crowded trains from Virar’s bylanes to the Oval Maidan, where he honed his skills, was supported by his parents and guided by his maternal grandfather (nana) and his uncle (chacha), Mhatre’s determination never wavered. He began playing cricket at five but realised the potential for a professional career at 15 when he started piling up runs in school and club cricket.

His personal best — a knock of 254 not out in a private tournament — was a turning point, giving him the confidence to pursue higher aspirations. By December 2023, he was selected for Mumbai’s Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy squad and was named in the MCA’s Under-19 team of the year.

Mhatre’s century against Services, his second in first-class cricket, came with a mix of elegance and power. He reached the landmark with a beautifully-timed pull shot off Nitin Yadav, a shot he has modelled after his idol, Rohit Sharma.

“Rohit bhaiya plays the pull shot so well; I try to emulate him,” Mhatre said. His ability to control the innings with powerful pulls and drives belied his age, reflecting a maturity honed through years of hard work.

His partnership with Shreyas Iyer, worth 109 runs off just 104 balls, proved to be the turning point for Mumbai. While Iyer contributed a brisk 47, it was Mhatre’s anchoring role that steadied the innings. Together, they not only repaired the damage but also put Mumbai in a position of strength, giving them a slender 13-run lead over Services. “It was important to stabilise the innings, and Shreyas bhai supported me well,” Mhatre remarked.

In the spotlight due to his Ranji success, Mhatre’s career trajectory has taken another significant turn. The young opener recently received a call from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for trials—a dream opportunity for any aspiring cricketer.

“I got a call from CSK’s talent scout team for trials. While it’s a huge honour and every youngster dreams of playing alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni, my focus right now is on red-ball cricket. I want to finish the Ranji season on a high,” Mhatre said. His humility and grounded approach reflect his readiness for greater challenges while staying committed to his immediate goals.

As Mumbai’s innings progressed, it was evident that Mhatre’s presence had invigorated the team. While the top order’s struggles continued, Shardul Thakur’s impressive four-wicket haul (4 for 46) and crucial contributions from Shams Mulani and Mohit Awasthi ensured Services were wrapped up for 240.

Mhatre’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Earlier this season, he showcased his talent with a marathon innings of 176 against Maharashtra at the BKC Academy. His consistent performances have established him as a key player in Mumbai's batting lineup, and now, with his U-19 selection, he is on the cusp of greater opportunity.

With his Under-19 Asia Cup selection, the young batter has already begun to carve a path for himself on the national stage. But for now, his focus remains on contributing to Mumbai’s success, scoring runs, and building on the promise that his century has showcased.

“The hard work put into domestic cricket has shown results. I am grateful for every opportunity and I am in no hurry to get the fame, I just want to play cricket,” Mhatre concluded.