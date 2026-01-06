More BC IAS Study Circles to be set up across state

Vijayawada: The state government will establish three more BC (Backward Classes) IAS Study Circles in different parts of the state to provide free coaching for civil services examinations, minister for BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles S Savitha has announced. She also revealed plans to construct a state-level BC Study Circle on a five-acre site in Amaravati.

The minister made these remarks after visiting the free civil services coaching centre being run under the aegis of the BC Corporation at the Gollapudi BC Bhavan in Vijayawada.

During her visit, Savitha interacted with candidates undergoing training, enquiring about the quality of teaching, hostel facilities and food arrangements provided to them.

Addressing the gathering later, minister Savitha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to ensure that BC youth excel in all fields and occupy key positions, particularly in government services.

In line with this objective, the state government is extending free coaching to unemployed BC candidates for competitive examinations such as the Civil Services and the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams.

She noted that in the previous year, several candidates received free civil services coaching through BC Study Circles. With a focus on the Mega DSC, around 5,000 candidates were trained, of whom 281 successfully secured teacher posts.

Encouraged by these results, the government has launched free civil services coaching once again this year, providing 100 candidates with quality education along with nutritious food and residential facilities.

The minister urged BC aspirants to make the best use of these government-supported facilities and demonstrate their potential in highly competitive examinations like the civil services. She reiterated that three new BC Study Circles would be established across the state to expand access to free civil services coaching.

Minister Savitha further confirmed that the proposed state-level BC Study Circle in Amaravati would be developed on five acres and serve as a major hub for aspirants from across Andhra Pradesh. BC Corporation officials Bhimashankar, Tanuja Rani and others were present during the visit.