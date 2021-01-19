BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win

Brisbane: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian team following their three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba that helped them seal the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah made the announcement in tweets after the end of the match. Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way...will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number...well done to every member of the touring party..." said Ganguly in his tweet.

"EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India," said legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

Virat Kohli, team's regular captain, also lauded the performance of the team and tweeted: "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers."