Bhuvneshwar, Rajeshwari, Punam in ICC shortlist

New Delhi: Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar from India's men's team and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and batter Punam Raut from the women's team have been nominated for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Player of the Month award.

Bhuvneshwar played three ODIs against England in which he took six wickets with an economy rate of 4.65. He also went on to play five T20Is against them where he took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 6.38. He was the standout bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England.

Rajeshwari played five ODIs against South Africa and was their leading wicket-taker in both the white ball series with South Africa.

She took eight wickets with an economy rate of 3.56 in the ODIs and in the three T20Is against the same opponent she took four wickets with an economy rate of 4.75.

Punam played five ODIs against South Africa where she scored 263 runs at 87.66 with a strike rate of 71.66. Punam was India's top run-scorer in the ODI series against South Africa, scoring a century and two half-centuries in these games.