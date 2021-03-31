Big blow to Sunrisers Hyderabad as Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 because of the fatigue caused by bio-secure bubbles.

Marsh reportedly had informed his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and SRH a few days. SRH have signed an English batsman, who did well in the recently concluded Twenty20 International (T20I) series between India and England.

According to the latest bio-security protocols set up because of the coronavirus pandemic, Marsh would have had to undergo seven-day isolation, apart from living in a restricted ecosystem throughout the 50-day IPL 2021.

Marsh, who was bought by SRH for a base price of INR 2 crore in the 2020 auction, was unavailable for the majority of the last term too. He twisted his ankle during SRH's very first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was unable to participate in the remainder of the tournament. After going unsold at the 2020 auction, West Indies' Jason Holder was roped in by SRH as Marsh's replacement. Having played seven games in IPL 2020, Holder averaged 33 with the bat, while he also picked 14 wickets.

Since then, Marsh has recovered and was a part of Australia's T20I series against New Zealand and also played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. Marsh, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has played only 21 matches so far in the tournament, scoring 225 runs and claiming 20 wickets.

After finishing third in the IPL 2020 table, SRH won the eliminator against RCB before losing the Qualifier 2 encounter to eventual runners up Delhi Capitals (DC). Over the years, SRH have made it to the final only twice: 2016 and 2018. In 2016, SRH defeated RCB in a close fight but two years later, SRH lost the final to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

SRH open their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.