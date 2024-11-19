Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Do not write off champions, says Nathon Lyon referring to Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: Australia’s premier spinner Nathan Lyon said star Indian batter Virat Kohli is a champion and said Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are the best two batters in the current era.

Kohli has been struggling for form and hasn’t scored a century in a very long time, but, Lyon said there is no point in writing off champions.

The Indian batter has scored just two centuries and 11 half-centuries in his last 60 Test innings, and in 2024 the Delhi-based cricketer averaged only 22.7 in six Test matches.

Kohli came a cropper against New Zealand and could only manage 93 runs in three Test matches as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in India.

“Overall, look at his record. You don’t write off champions. I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat (Kohli). I want to get him out, there’s no point in hiding behind that, but it’s challenging. It’s been pretty amazing competing against him for so many times. Him and Smithy (Steve Smith) are probably the best two batters in our last era of this last decade,” Lyon told Cricket Australia.

The 36-year-old off-spinner opined that the Indian team is a dangerous unit, capable of bouncing back in style. Although India are in New Zealand after a 3-0 whitewash in the hands of New Zealand, Lyon expects a very tough contest in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “They’re dangerous all the time. They’re a side full of superstars. They have got so much experience, but talented youth as well and you can never write off that. I was fascinated by that series against New Zealand (India vs New Zealand), but we are expecting the best India that we have played against for a number of years now,” Lyon, who has taken 530 wickets in 129 Test matches, added.

Lyon is one of the four players of the current squad who were part of Australia’s last successful Test series against India in 2014-15.

Australia and India play five Test matches for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting at Perth on November 22.