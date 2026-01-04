Beyond the headlines: Stories of strength from Afghanistan

Dr Haseena Kabeer, an accomplished academician, author, and poet, has spent over two decades shaping minds, mentoring young scholars, and giving voice to marginalized stories. Based in Abu Dhabi, she holds a Ph.D. in South Asian Cultural Studies, focusing on Afghan literature and cultural identity. Her work spans acclaimed books such as ‘Wildflower Whispers’ and ‘Voices from the Unseen: Unveiling the Narratives of Afghanistan’. As a columnist and speaker, she writes passionately on gender, resilience, and social change, blending scholarship with empathy to illuminate the lives of those often silenced.

The inspiration for ‘Voices from the Unseen’ grew from Dr. Haseena Kabeer’s doctoral research, where she delved into Afghan literature and the silences hidden between its lines. She recalls, “I realized that behind the statistics and headlines, there are women, families, and generations whose voices rarely reach us. I wanted to give those unheard stories a stage, not to speak for them, but to let them speak through me.” For her, writing the book was a way to bridge empathy with scholarship, transforming academic inquiry into lived human narratives.

Through the book, Dr. Haseena unveils the voices that are often invisible in mainstream narratives about Afghanistan. “These include women who, despite living through war, displacement, and social restrictions, became the anchors of their families and communities,” she explains. She also brings forward the courage of Afghan youth—those who dared to dream, learn, and create opportunities even when the world around them offered little hope. Beyond personal stories, she explores the rich cultural memory of Afghanistan, “the tapestry of traditions, stories, and collective wisdom that refuses to vanish even after decades of conflict.” For Dr. Haseena, these narratives are not only tales of survival but testimonies of dignity, courage, and the human spirit’s resilience.

Writing such a book was not without its challenges. “The biggest challenge was carrying the weight of responsibility,” she admits. “These are not fictionalized tales; they are rooted in lived realities and cultural truths. I constantly asked myself: Am I being fair? Am I representing their pain and power with integrity?” Immersing herself in stories of displacement, trauma, and endurance also took an emotional toll. Yet, she explains, “Every time I felt the heaviness, I reminded myself that if they could live these realities, I could at least write them with honesty.”

Dr. Haseena hopes that readers come away from ‘Voices from the Unseen’ with empathy that transcends pity. “Afghanistan is not just a land of wars and tragedies; it is also a land of poetry, strength, and untold dreams,” she says. Her message is simple but profound: listen before you judge, and look beyond the single story presented in the media. “If readers close the book with a softer heart and a wider perspective, then I’ve done justice to these unseen voices,” she reflects.

In her writing and teaching, Dr. Haseena continues to bridge worlds—between scholarship and lived experience, between silence and expression, and between the unseen and the observer. Through her work, the stories of resilience, courage, and hope in Afghanistan are no longer hidden—they are heard, acknowledged, and remembered.