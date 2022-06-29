Bumrah likely to lead India in Edgbaston Test as Rohit returns with another covid positive result

Rohit Sharma, who is racing against time to be available for the Edgbaston Test, reportedly tested positive for covid-19 again on Wednesday.

India captain Rohit will undergo two more tests: one today (June 29) evening and another on Thursday (June 30) - before the Indian team management takes a final decision on his availability for the Test, which is due to begin on Friday in Birmingham. The visitors currently lead the five-match Test series 2-1.

Rohit, who tested covid positive on Day 2 of the warm-up match against Leicestershire, last week, has been serving the five-day isolation as recommended by the UK government. Wednesday (June 29) marked the fifth day of the isolation.

When the BCCI announced India's Test squad for the England tour, they had named KL Rahul as Rohit's deputy. However, Rahul is currently ruled out due to a groin injury. While the BCCI has not officially announced who'll lead in Rohit's absence, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is the likely contender.

Bumrah was India's vice-captain during India's previous Test series, against Sri Lanka at home. The Indian team management has already informed Bumrah that he'll be the stand-in captain for the rescheduled fifth Test if Rohit is not given a green signal to play, according to news reports.

Notably, Bumrah has never led in any cricket, and this will be his maiden captaincy stint. He will also become the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Sri Lanka series, Bumrah had said he would never "shy away" if he was given the chance to lead Team India. "If given an opportunity at any scenario, it would be an honour and I would never ever shy away from that, but it is something that I don't go looking for," Bumrah had said.

Even though has no experience in the captaincy department, Bumrah had said he was confident with the leadership role as he had grown in his role as a strike bowler both for India and at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Whatever role is asked of me, I would do it with the best ability. You are always a leader when you are a senior member of the team, so it's just a post that comes with you. Basically, you try to help all the people in whatever capacity you can. Even in Mumbai Indians, you have got a lot of senior players but now I am one of the senior players as well, so you help the captain, you help everyone, you play the leadership role even when you are not asked to.

"That's how I look at it. I never want to [be the captain] just for personal satisfaction. It's just a post, it's just a name, you have to do your job and you have to help people in the best way you can," added Bumrah.